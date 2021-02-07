Rural Metro extinguishes fire at Halls Middle School Sunday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday afternoon, Rural Metro Fire Department extinguished a fire at Halls Middle School.

Rural Metro reports that when crews arrived they found fire coming from an HVAC wall unit of a module classroom that had spread into the attic space.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but the inside of the classroom suffered smoke damage.

There was no other reported damage to any other building.

No injuries were reported in this incident and Rural Metro is investigating this fire.