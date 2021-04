KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters extinguished a house fire Wednesday afternoon in the Powell community.

Rural Metro Fire reports crews responded to a house fire at a home in the 9200 block of Pedigo Road around 12:30 p.m.

Two dogs were rescued and no other injuries were reported in this incident.

The occupant reportedly was away from the home for few minutes, and upon her return, a fire was discovered in her kitchen.