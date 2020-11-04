Rural Metro Fire: Closed door may have saved building after failed smoke alarm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire, Knox County responded to an apartment fire Tuesday night that fire officials say could have been worse if not for a closed door.

Rural Metro: No working smoke detectors in the unit directly affected by the fire.

According to Rural Metro, units responded to a reported structure fire on Berlin Drive around 6:45 p.m. with arriving crews finding a kitchen fire in an apartment. Investigators say that a friend had come to the unoccupied apartment, opened the front door and found heavy smoke. She quickly closed the door, potentially saving the rest of the building, Rural Metro said.

Five other apartments were affected by the fire but the residents of just one were forced to leave their unit for the night due to water damage. Rural Metro also said the fire was quickly extinguished in the kitchen area and the unit suffered major damage.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation; Rural Metro also said there were no working smoke detectors in the unit directly affected.

