Rural Metro Fire continues to train recruits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire, Knox County is continuing to train recruits, as first responders are needed now more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.
But with social distancing guidelines in place, training has had its challenges: Out of the 21 recruits, they can only have three to six trainees together at the same time.
They’re also having to limit lectures to Skype.
That means more stations have to supply trainers and there are less opportunities to have the recruits work as one big team.
“It builds a little bit more team integrity when you can put them all together but we’ve done a real good job with the group as a whole and the guys they continue to perform way beyond their level of expectations.”Jeff Bagwell – Public Information Officer Rural Metro
Rural Metro’s spokeperson tells WATE 6 On Your Side they’re being careful to abide by the CDC’s guidelines, while keeping recruits on track.
