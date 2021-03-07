Rural Metro Fire Department stresses importance of fire safety, burn permits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities across the state are wanting people to stay safe as the risk of possible fires continue to grow due to drier temperatures on the horizon.

State officials are sending out a reminder for people to get a permit before burning brush.

The U.S. Forest Service reported several different fires over the past week in the region, including a 40-acre forest fire in Anderson County. Other area seeing wildfires recently include Karns, Hardin Valley and a small fire Saturday in Sevier County.

You can check the status of fires across the state by visiting the Tennessee Division of Forestry website by clicking HERE.

A spokesperson for the Rural Metro Fire Department in Knox County explained the importance of burn permits on Saturday evening.

The burn hours on any permit in Knox County are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and that fire has to be out by 4 p.m.

A burn permit is required for any outdoor burning between Oct. 15 and May 15.

You can get a burn permit online from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry website. But for larger fires, like forestry or land cleaning, you’ll need to call the Division of Forestry phone number for the county where the burning will be done.