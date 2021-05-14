Rural Metro Fire opens new station in Corryton

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire, Knox County relocated its Corryton station in Northeast Knox County to a new, larger facility and held a grand opening event Friday.

The ribbon-cutting and open house were attended by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, other county officials and local business leaders.

The new fire station hosts better facilities and more modern equipment.

Rural Metro Fire officials say relocation of Rural Metro Fire’s existing Station 33 will mean faster response times for many areas and a better facility for the first responders based there.

The fire station’s relocation was funded entirely by Rural Metro, a subscription-based service. No tax dollars are involved. Rural Metro Fire is part of AMR, which provides emergency ambulance service for all of Knox County.