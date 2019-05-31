Rural Metro Fire responds to Powell duplex fire
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) - Units with Rural Metro Fire are responding to a reported fire at a duplex in the 8000 block of Key Bridge Way in Powell.
According to RMF spokesman Jeff Bagwell, crews arrived within minutes to find a condo unit with heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the unit extending into the attic.
"A quick attack kept smoke or fire from entering the adjacent units with only the fire unit receiving damage," Bagwell said.
The owners were not at home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
- Police searching for missing White Pine 15-year-old
