Rural Metro Fire: Two people hospitalized following house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to a “small” fire in the Halls community Friday afternoon that left two people needing medical attention.
According to Rural Metro, the fire occurred in a bathroom of a home on Janice Drive and was extinguished.
Two patients were in need of medical attention, Rural Metro said, and have been hospitalized for further evaluation.
No further information was yet available.
