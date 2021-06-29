Rural Metro Fire works apartment fire that left one person hospitalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire Department is working an apartment fire Tuesday night that has left one person hospitalized.

Rural Metro reported at around 9:50 p.m. that crews were working an apartment fire at Autumn Landing Apartments on Pleasant Ridge Road. Officials say one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Crews were working to make sure the fire doesn’t spread to any other units as one unit has already suffered from the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.