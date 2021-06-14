Rural Metro firefighters put out dryer fire, no damage caused to home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Monday morning clothes dryer fire at a residence in West Knox County had crews from Rural Metro Fire at the scene.

According to Rural Metro, at around 7:25 a.m. its crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 1500 block of Sails Way. Arriving crews found a small fire in a clothes dryer; extinguished it and removed the appliance from the house. The house was not damaged in the incident.

After the incident, Rural Metro reminded people to keep their dryer vents clean.

“Always a good opportunity to remind folks to clean out those dryer vents and remove all the lint that can catch fire when you least expect it,” Jeff Bagwell, Rural Metro Fire spokesman, said.

No injuries or further damages were reported.