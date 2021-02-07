Rural Metro: Halls Middle School building damaged from HVAC fire

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Retro Metro Fire confirmed Sunday afternoon that no injuries were reported at a local school following a structure fire.

According to a release from the department, crews responded to a structure fire at Halls Middle School. The release said once they arrived, fire was discovered to be coming from a HVAC wall unit module classroom, and spread into the attic space.

The fire was quickly put out, but the inside of the classroom building suffered smoke damage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Knox County Schools spokesperson said learning on Monday should not be impacted, and the principal of the school will move students to another classroom.