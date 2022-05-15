KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire has extinguished a house fire on Malibu Drive.

At 1:43 p.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in the 5200 block of Malibu Drive in Knox County.

According to Rural Metro, the homeowner was able to begin putting out the fire with a couple of garden hoses. This means that when crews arrived only the back screened-in porch was still smoldering. Crews used pre-connected attack lines to put out any flames remaining and make the house safe for the owners.

No injuries were reported and Rural Metro is investigating the cause of the fire.