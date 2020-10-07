Rural Metro hosting fire safety event Saturday in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a lot to learn when it comes to fire safety and Rural Metro is hoping you will join them Saturday to find out more.

The emergency services group will be hosting a fire safety event for young people from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10 at Lowes, 6800 Clinton Highway, in North Knoxville.

Kids who register for the 2020 Kids Fire Safety DIY event will learn about fire safety, build a toy fire truck and have their picture made on the Rural Metro antique fire truck.

