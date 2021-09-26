Rural Metro: No injuries reported after apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire responded to reports of a structure fire just before 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Rural Metro said when they arrived they saw smoke coming out of one of the apartments in the building on Cross Creek Road. Crews worked to keep the fire contained and kept it from spreading to the connected units.

All occupants were safely outside when crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

Four families have been relocated for the night due to smoke in the units, but Rural Metro said the families have been taken care of by Red Cross.