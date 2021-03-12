Rural Metro: No injuries reported from Friday night Corryton fire

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — No injuries were reported and no people were displaced following a Friday night fire in Knox County, according to authorities.

The Rural Metro Fire Department said in a news release that crews responded to a fire at 10832 Mountain Road in Corryton just after 6:30 p.m.

According to the release, crews found a single-wide mobile home being used for storage “fully engulfed in flames.”

Rural Metro said crews were able to knock down the fire while protecting a nearby home.

Photos Courtesy: Rural Metro Fire Department

The department also thanked Blaine Volunteer Fire Department for sending two water tenders to help with a water-hauling operation.

“Always check power supplies to outside storage buildings to ensure that the wiring is in a safe condition,” Rural Metro said in the news release.

