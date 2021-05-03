Students uninjured after traffic accident involving KCS school bus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spokesperson with Knox County Schools says no injuries were reported after KCS Bus 84 (combined with Bus 59) was involved in a traffic incident Monday afternoon.

There were approximately 60 students on board the bus at the time of the crash.

EARLIER: Rural Metro on scene of accident between school bus and truck on Strawberry Plains Pike

Rural Metro Fire Department is on the scene of a crash between a school bus and a truck in the 6000 block of Strawberry Plains Pike.

One minor injury is reported by Rural Metro, however no word on if any students were on board or the identity of the injured person.

The crash was reported to Knox County dispatch after 4:15 p.m.

This is a developing story.