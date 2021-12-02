KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A family’s home was saved after Rural Metro firefighters were able to extinguish a chimney fire Thursday night in Powell.

Rural Metro responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 7800 block of Keswick Road. When they arrived smoke was in the house and coming from the chimney. The family had already evacuated and told firefighters there were flames coming from the fireplace and embers coming down from the chimney top.

The fire was extinguished. Rural Metro said no damage occurred inside the residence.

“As cooler temperatures move in with winter, fireplaces and chimneys become very active,” Jeff Bagwell, spokesman for Rural Metro, said. “If you’ve not had yours cleaned lately, this is a good reminder to do so. Lots of companies in Knoxville that perform that work, so please reach out to one.”