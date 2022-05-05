KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with two Knox County first responder agencies received a Star of Life Award for Region 2 Wednesday night at the Children’s Emergency Care Center Alliance Banquet in Nashville.

Rural Metro Fire – Knox County and Knox County Rescue Squad team members were given the award for their response to a car crash in April 2021. They were honored for their “life saving heroic actions” in the incident and one of the crash victims, Madison Harber, spoke at the event.

Knoxville crash victim Madison Harber speaks at the Children’s Emergency Care Center Alliance Banquet in Nashville about her experience when crews helped her after the crash in which she was involved in April 2021. (Photo: Rural Metro Fire)

“After listening to Madison, and to the responders, there is no doubt that these responders saved her life!” Rural Metro stated in their social media post on Thursday. “There were a lot of emergency responders honored last night from all across our great state, and all justifiably deserving. Thank you to Madison for being so brave and having the courage to get through the initial trauma of the accident, as well as through the recovery process that still continues today.

“Thanks to our responders that perform at such a high level everyday! A special word of gratitude goes to Paramedic Eric Bradshaw for his life-saving actions to save Madison enroute to UT trauma center on that day in April 2021. Eric was honored at the National Star of Life Award ceremony in Washington D.C. earlier in the week!”

The Children’s Emergency Care Alliance is a group comprised of physicians, medical providers and representatives dedicated to improving pediatric emergency care in Tennessee, according to its website, and the group links educational programs for healthcare providers, including emergency medical responders, nurses and physicians, who care for children being treated for either injury or acute illness.