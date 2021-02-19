A family and their pet are safe after Fountain City home catches fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department extinguished a house fire Friday on the edge of Fountain City and Halls Crossroads.

Firefighters were called to the 2200 block of Rifle Range Road near Tommy Schumpert Park. Rural Metro is asking people avoid the area.

The occupants were outside and safe with their family pet when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

When initial crews arrived they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the house threatening the attic space. The flames and smoke were contained to the front two rooms but heat and smoke damage was throughout the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Courtesy of Rural Metro Fire

Editors note: This story was updated as more information was obtained.