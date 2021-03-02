Rural Metro responds to Blaine house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro firefighters were called into action Tuesday afternoon while providing assistance in the Blaine community of Grainger County.

Rural Metro responded to a house fire around 12:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Newman Lane. The fire was found coming from a basement bedroom of the home. RMFD was able to control the fire until units from Rutledge, Luttrell, and Dandridge arrived on the scene.

The occupants of the home self evacuated prior to Rural Metro’s arrival but two pets died in the fire.

Blaine Volunteer Fire Department personnel were attending a funeral for a former member at the time.