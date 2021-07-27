Rural Metro responds to condo fire off Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro firefighters were able to contain a condo fire in West Knox County to a single unit on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded before 1:30 p.m. to the 9500 block of Hidden Oak Lane just off Kingston Pike between Pellissippi Parkway and Cedar Bluff Road.

When crews arrived on the scene they found a condo apartment on fire at the end of a building that contained several units. The residents of the condo and the other tenants in the building were able to evacuate before Rural Metro arrived. Crews worked quickly and were able to contain the fire to a single room.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

