Rural Metro responds to fire along Rutledge Pike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Sunday morning at 12:15 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a fire at a structure within the 10000 blocks of Rutledge Pike. It was a commercial building owned by Clark Recovery Service.

According to a release from Rural Metro, crews found flames coming from the front corner of the roof. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading and impacted additional residences. Rural Metro says that the damage was contained to the roof attic area.

A person living in the basement made it out unharmed before crews had arrived. No injures were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Rural Metro responds to fire along Rutledge Pike

Fugitive arrested

Man drowns in Knox County pond

Weigel's celebrates 90 years

Oak Ridge Schools issue mask mandate for 2 more schools

Victim and officer identified following deadly crash in Knoxville