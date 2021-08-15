Rural Metro responds to fire along Rutledge Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Sunday morning at 12:15 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a fire at a structure within the 10000 blocks of Rutledge Pike. It was a commercial building owned by Clark Recovery Service.

According to a release from Rural Metro, crews found flames coming from the front corner of the roof. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading and impacted additional residences. Rural Metro says that the damage was contained to the roof attic area.

A person living in the basement made it out unharmed before crews had arrived. No injures were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.