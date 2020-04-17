Rural Metro responds to fire in South Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Firefighters were called to a house fire around 6 p.m. Friday in South Knox County.

Crews responded to the fire in the 6000 block of Rudder Road off Maryville Pike/Tennessee Highway 33.

Residents was not at home at the time, and animals at the home were rescued by a passing motorist. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Rural Metro Fire.

