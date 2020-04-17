KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Firefighters were called to a house fire around 6 p.m. Friday in South Knox County.
Crews responded to the fire in the 6000 block of Rudder Road off Maryville Pike/Tennessee Highway 33.
Residents was not at home at the time, and animals at the home were rescued by a passing motorist. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Rural Metro Fire.
LATEST STORIES
- New Seymour medical spa plans to open amid setbacks due to coronavirus
- Coronavirus takes 2020 campaign season off the road and online
- Rural Metro responds to fire in South Knox County
- President Trump’s new congressional groups focuses on reopening the country
- Coronavirus crisis: President Trump looks to lawmakers for help reopening economy