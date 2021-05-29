Rural Metro responds to house fire in South Knox County, 1 person injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured and transported to a local hospital following a house fire in South Knox County Friday night.

Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the fire at around 10:30 p.m. on Spruce Drive.

Rural Metro reports crews found flames coming from the right side of the house as they arrived, and they were able to extinguish them quickly.

A person inside the home was able to get out prior to fire crews arrival, and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.