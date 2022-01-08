KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in West Knoxville Saturday night.

According to Rural Metro, crews arrived at the home on Wellington Drive where they found flames visible from the back basement. Everyone was already outside safely while crews worked to keep the fire in the room it started.

A cat and dog were rescued and both were given oxygen. Rural Metro said the cat was not doing well for a while, but ended up okay after a few minutes of oxygen.

(Rural Metro Fire)

(Rural Metro Fire)

(Rural Metro Fire)

(Rural Metro Fire)

(Rural Metro Fire)

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.