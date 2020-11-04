Rural Metro responds to North Knox County house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire, Knox County officials said late Tuesday night their units responded to a house fire that resulted in a total loss.

According to Rural Metro, just before 11 p.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire at 8071 Kaile Dale Way in North Knox County.

When crews arrived in seven minutes, Rural Metro said they found a house under construction fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to contain the fire to the structure itself, but it was a total loss.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews in North Knox County battling a house fire that is under construction. Unoccupied and no injuries! Tough work! pic.twitter.com/uHnLdQZmxk — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) November 4, 2020

