Rural Metro responds to North Knox County house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire, Knox County officials said late Tuesday night their units responded to a house fire that resulted in a total loss.
According to Rural Metro, just before 11 p.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire at 8071 Kaile Dale Way in North Knox County.
When crews arrived in seven minutes, Rural Metro said they found a house under construction fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to contain the fire to the structure itself, but it was a total loss.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
