KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in West Knox County Sunday evening that left the structure heavily damaged.

At approximately 9:38 p.m, Rural Metro responded to a house fire reported at 1404 Lovell Rd. When crews arrived on the scene they found the house was engulfed in flames and fire going through the roof.

The house suffered extreme damage, but was believed to be empty and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.