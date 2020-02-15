Rural Metro stops chimney fire at West Knox County home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with Rural Metro Fire – Knox County were able to stop a chimney fire reported in West Knox County Friday night.

RMF saying late Friday its units responded to the reported chimney fire around 9:14 p.m. in the 8000 block of Birch Run Lane, where crews found the fire on the outside of the chimney.

The fire was not an initial threat to the main part of the house, RMF said.

Crews extinguished the chimney fire. The house wasn’t damaged.

Fire investigators learned that the residents were at home and were alerted by their neighbors of the chimney fire.

“Be careful with sources of heat during this cold snap and make sure your smoke detectors are working,” RMF posted.