Rural Metro urges caution when switching the heat on safely in your home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With freezing temperatures on the way, it’s about that time to switch the heat on in your home if you haven’t already.

However, turning the heat on can be a fire hazard if you’re not careful.

Jeff Bagwell from Rural Metro Fire says you should schedule a maintenance service check on your unit around this time every year to make sure there aren’t any wiring problems or leaks that could be dangerous.

Something to note: If you smell or see smoke, never hesitate to call for help.

“It’s always better to air on the side of caution. Wait on your fire department to come check it out, it’s better than ignoring it, especially if you don’t have working smoke detectors in your house.” Jeff Bagwell

Now is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and your carbon monoxide detectors. Those should be replaced roughly every six months.

