Rural Metro working house fire in East Knox County

KNOVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a house fire in the 7300 block of Asheville Highway.

All four lanes of the highway were closed around 4:20 p.m. The department is asking for people to seek alternate routes and to use caution in the area.

Our reporter at the scene witnessed someone be carried away from the home on a stretcher. A spokesperson for Rural Metro confirmed it was a firefighter that suffered an extremity injury.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.