Rural Metro extinguishes small bathroom fire at Northeast Knox County home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire Department extinguished a small bathroom fire at a home in the 5500 block of Burkhart Road.
Minimal fire damage reported, however majority of the home suffered smoke damage.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
EARLIER: Rural Metro Fire Department is on the scene of a working house fire in Northeast Knox County.
Rural Metro asks the public to avoid the 5500 block of Burkhart Road as they’re working to extinguish the fire.
This is a developing story.