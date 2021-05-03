Rural Metro extinguishes small bathroom fire at Northeast Knox County home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire Department extinguished a small bathroom fire at a home in the 5500 block of Burkhart Road.

Minimal fire damage reported, however majority of the home suffered smoke damage.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

EARLIER: Rural Metro Fire Department is on the scene of a working house fire in Northeast Knox County.

Rural Metro asks the public to avoid the 5500 block of Burkhart Road as they’re working to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter