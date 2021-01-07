KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire is asking people to avoid the area of Flint Gap Road as firefighters work a house fire.
According to Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell, crews were working the fire in the 7000 block of Flint Gap Road in East Knox County.
The property owner reported a faulty appliance; no one has been reported injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Posts
- Rural Metro works house fire in East Knox County
- One hurt, another in custody after alleged stabbing in Maryville
- Free RAM clinic happening next month
- Knox County Health Department working to expand vaccine access, explains distribution process
- 1 person injured in Hexpol Compounding fire, residents warned to keep livestock from nearby creek