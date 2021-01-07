Rural Metro works house fire in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire is asking people to avoid the area of Flint Gap Road as firefighters work a house fire.

According to Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell, crews were working the fire in the 7000 block of Flint Gap Road in East Knox County.

The property owner reported a faulty appliance; no one has been reported injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.