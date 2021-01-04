Rural Metro works second fire Monday in Mascot community

MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire Department has responded to a second fire in the area Monday.

Firefighters with the department reported around 1 p.m. to a fire in the 9000 block of Mascot Road.













Smoke was seen coming from the eaves of the house, but no flames were visible. The crews made entry, discovered, and extinguished the fire.

Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said the house appeared to be under renovation at the time of the fire and no one was at home.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rural Metro worked a previous fire in the Mascot community on Monday. Just before 9 a.m. firefighters put out a fire that destroyed an abandoned fire in the 3800 block of Clear Springs Road.