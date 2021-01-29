Rural Tennessee areas receiving more access to COVID-19 vaccines through local pharmacies

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health is expanding access to COVID-19 vaccinations as they focus on rural areas.

This means partnering with local pharmacies and community health clinics to add more than 100 new vaccination sites across the state.

Munsey Pharmacy in Anderson County is one of only 64 locally owned pharmacies in the state to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is a rural community which offers some unique challenges, but it’s also a good opportunity as well to help some people that really need us,” said Pharmacist Kevin Ivens.

Arnold Groff was the first one to receive the shot at Munsey Pharmacy.

Munsey Pharmacy in Oak Ridge is one of the first locally-owned pharmacies in Anderson Co. to receive & distribute the COVID-19 vaccine as the @TNDeptofHealth is expanding access to rural areas. The first shipment contained 100 doses & Arnold Groff was first to receive one. @6News pic.twitter.com/GMKOyHLPd9 — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) January 29, 2021

“It’s a great opportunity and we’re very thankful that we were selected to be one of the first ones in our area to offer this service,” said Ivens.

They’ve been preparing to receive the vaccines since they applied for the doses with the CDC and the Tennessee Department of Health.

“We have actual exam rooms that we set up for patients to get their shots,” said pharmacy owner Jim Munsey.

Munsey received his first 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning and started administering them on Friday afternoon.

“We realized how precious this stuff is and there’s a lot of people who need it,” Munsey explained. “So we probably have a waiting list now of about three or four hundred people and we’re trying to get to them as fast as we can.”

Now, Munsey Pharmacy is just waiting, along with customers, for more vaccines to arrive.

“We do already have our allotment filled up for this week but the good thing about this program is they allow us to request vaccines, an additional allotment of vaccines every week,” said Ivens.

The Tennessee Department of Health is allowing each of these pharmacies to handle their own scheduling process for administering the vaccine.

Munsey Pharmacy is doing their vaccination process by appointment only through their website. Munsey Pharmacy is expecting another shipment of 200 doses of the vaccine in the next 10 days.