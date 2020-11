RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A middle school in Grainger County is switching its learning model for all students to virtual due to COVID-19.

According to the the director of Grainger County Schools, James Atkins, Rutledge Middle School is seeing a “substantial number of students being quarantined” amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The school will be 100% virtual, Atkins said, until Nov. 30.