RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Rutledge on Sunday.

Fire crews arrived to a structure heavily engulfed in flames on Shady Glen Lane.

Firefighters deploying a line from both engines in order to aggressively attack the fire until it was put out.

Bean Station Fire and Thornhill Fire were dispatched for mutual aid, and Blaine Fire was dispatched later.