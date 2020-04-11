Breaking News
98 have died from coronavirus in Tennessee while cases rise to 4,862
Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

Sacred Heart priests to bless homes in Holy Saturday fly-over

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Image via Sacred Heart Cathedral, Knoxville’s Facebook page)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Flying priests, blessing homes, is happening this Easter weekend with many staying at home to worship from a distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with Easter Sunday, this weekend for those practicing the Catholic faith also marks Holy Saturday, the day Jesus rested in the tomb.

Two local priests from the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville are doing a sacred Holy Saturday fly-over to bless participating homes.

In-person Mass has been suspended since last month, with the Sacred Heart Cathedral streaming Mass online to practice social distancing.

At 10 a.m, Saturday, Fr. David and Fr. Arthur will take off to fly around the city of Knoxville to bless homes. Participating homeowners are invited to place out a designated container of water, which the friars will also bless as they fly over the city.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter