Sacred Heart hosts ‘Honk Out’ for rising 8th graders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sacred Heart Cathedral School is celebrating its 8th grade class as they move on to high school.

It’s a time-honored tradition, but this year, was done a little differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of running through the halls to a “clap-out” teachers and families participating in a “honk out.” Teachers lining the sidewalks, students and their parents driving by and honking in celebration.

“Moments like this help us create community – help us encourage students, remind them they’re not forgotten about – incredibly important,” Jake Rodgers, Sacred Heart Cathedral School principal, said.

Tuesday’s “honk out” doubled as a May Crowning for the 8th graders, a traditional Catholic ritual offering devotions to the Virgin Mary.

