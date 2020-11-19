Sacred Heart School continues Turkey Toss tradition to help families in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Turkeys are on their way to students at Sacred Heart Cathedral School. The school’s annual Turkey Toss event collects the birds for families in need during the holiday season.

Sacred Heart Principal Jake Rodgers says it is an important tradition for the school.

“We feel that things like this are really essential to our curriculum,” Rodgers said. “Especially during times like these.”

The turkey tally was still out Thursday afternoon but Rodgers says he thinks it is a record-setting year for the collection.