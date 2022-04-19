KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time to get your paper out because WATE 6 On Your Side Free Shred Day is back!

On Saturday, April 30 WATE will partner with ShredPro Secure, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Investigations Bureau/Identity Crimes Unit, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to provide free document shredding.

Any unwanted paper can be safely and securely discarded into shredding trucks in the WATE parking lot, 1306 North Broadway from 8 a.m. to noon.

Some familiar WATE faces will be in the parking lot to help unload your documents and safely shred them.

What material can be shredded?

All types of office paper and materials are accepted. This includes folders, checks, receipts, legal records, medical records, computer printouts, and personnel files. You don’t have to remove rubber bands, staples, paper clips, or any other light metal. The machines are equipped to shred anything designed to hold paper together.

Does material have to be in boxes?

People can bring their paper in whatever they have. It will be transferred into a container that hooks onto the shred truck. We will return boxes, bags or crates to the person who brought them.