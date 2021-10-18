KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains Salamander Ball on Wheels will bring a local musician, a local author and a classic b-movie to the Parkway Drive-In Theater in Maryville on Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This event was created by Discover Life in America (DLiA) over a decade ago as a fundraiser and a way to introduce people to the diversity of life in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

This year’s event has been adapted for COVID, so attendees can enjoy the entertainment safely in their cars. The event will feature a showing of Attack of the Killer Tomatoes. The 1978 film features tomatoes becoming sentient by unknown means and revolting against humanity.

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes (DLiA)

In addition, Knoxville musician Bill Mize will perform acoustic guitar sets and author Lisa Hortsman will give a special reading of her book, the Great Smoky Mountains Salamander Ball which gave the event its name. There will also be a showing of two documentaries, The Last Dragons and Riverwebs, which focus on the Hellbender salamanders and the river systems within the Smokies.

Finally, attendees are invited to dress up their cars and enter the Halloween Car-stume Contest. Categories include spookiest, funniest and most unique. DLiA says that the top ‘best-dressed’ cars will receive some great prizes. Salamander Ball tickets are $50 per car and a local beer is provided with each ticket purchase. To get tickets, visit dlia.org/event/salamander-ball-2021.