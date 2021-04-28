Sales tax capture bill clears the Senate floor, will head to governor’s desk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill aimed at helping to pay for the proposed downtown stadium and entertainment complex is headed to the governor’s desk.

The bill was passed in the Tennessee Senate on Wednesday with 27 votes that pushed it through. It’s designed to keep new taxes from the area around the proposed stadium and put it toward the debt.

Specifically, it allows for a sports authority to keep new revenue that happens within a quarter mile of the center of the stadium. They have to be in Davidson, Knox or Shelby counties. It has to be a stadium for minor or major league baseball and it has to be up and running before the end of 2025.

The project proposed in Knoxville is estimated to cost $65 million from public money and another $100 million from private investment. It’s expected to be completed within the next two years.