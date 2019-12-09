Salon Resolutions reopens after crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local salon has reopened its doors months after a truck crashed through the front windows.

The crash happened back in August at Salon Resolutions in Fountain City off Tazewell Pike – where a truck went up the sidewalk and through two rooms, before reversing and hitting a parked SUV in the parking lot.

It was a scary situation that the salon has used to redesign its space. Along with a new front window and stabilized wall and new LED lighting. Stylists at the salon were also able to re-invent their stations.

Officially, the salon reopened about six weeks ago, but on Monday, it hosted its grand opening with all six stylists finally back under one roof.

“We never dreamed anything like that could happen, but it did and we’ve come out on the other side of it, so that’s a good thing,” said salon co-owner Deborah Hicks.

The salon is now installing cement barricades in front the building to make sure a crash like the one in August doesn’t happen again.

The driver in that crash, Constance Mann, faces felony reckless endangerment charges and has been sent to DUI court.

