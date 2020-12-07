Sapphire Knoxville temporarily closing for renovations New Year’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Downtown bar Sapphire Knoxville will be closing temporarily for renovations beginning Jan. 1.
For the past three months, the owners of the Hope Brothers Building on Gay Street have been demolishing the upper floors of the building for an overhaul of the space.
Now, it’s time for the ground floor.
As the work is being done, Sapphire will temporarily relocate to a pop-up space downtown.
Details of the pop-up have yet to be released at this time.
