Sarah Thomas, first female NFL official, speaks at UTK

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday night, the first female NFL official spoke to a crowd at the University of Tennessee.

Sarah Thomas shared the moment she found out she was going to Super Bowl 55.

“We all knew that the calls were going out about the Super Bowl,” she said. “But this supervisor calls me up and he’s talking to me about a couple of plays that had happened in a prior game so I thought maybe he’s just kind of going over that with me and then he said, ‘the reason I’m talking to you about this is because we know you’re going to nail it when you work Super Bowl 55 in Tampa.’ I was like ‘what?’ He said ‘yes you are going to be the down judge in Super Bowl 55.’ I screamed like a girl. I got a little teary-eyed.”

Thomas went on to say she had learned a lot through her journey; also sharing her life story and getting into sports as a child and recalling how she moved up the ladder to get where she is now. She also took questions from students.