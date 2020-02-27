‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress’ event back in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we’re approaching prom season, one program helping students in need is making sure they have the prom of their dreams – starting with the threads.

TLC’s “Say Yes to the Prom Dress” is back in Knoxville for the ninth year. The program aids students who are underserved and who are academic high achievers to a free prom dress or tuxedo to wear.

Students will also get to choose shoes, accessories and attend hair and makeup sessions – all to make sure they have a night to remember, that they have earned.

Macy’s has donated 2,500 dresses to help make the program a reality.

“Say Yes to the Prom Dress” is stopping in six cities across the country.

