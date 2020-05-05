Scammers not taking time off during coronavirus pandemic

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Coronavirus scammers are flooding social media sites and one very costly hoax was sent to a Maryville woman who believed she was corresponding with one of her idols.

The WWE has millions of fans, and many follow their favorite stars on Twitter.

Scammers are known to take advantage of current events and use social media to trick people.

They did just that as federal stimulus checks were sent to millions of people across the country last month because of COVID-19. So, scammers figured why not take advantage of some unsuspecting wrestling fans by offering them money.

On her days off from work, Jeanne Drake enjoys watching WWE together with her husband Rex, who’s disabled and diabetic. One of her favorite WWE stars is Becky Lynch, she’s even one of Drake’s role models.

One day last month, as Drake and her husband were staying home, she received what she believed was a direct message on Twitter from Becky Lynch, but it was a scam.

Better Business Bureau warns of COVID-19 type scams

If you are sent a check to help pay fees, it’s a scam.

If you’re required to use a payment method that has no fraud protection, beware.

Ask yourself, is this message real?

The Federal Trade Commission reports a number of scams related to the virus.