Scholarship established at Pellissippi State in memory of victims from shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College has established a memorial scholarship in memory of the two victims from the shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill in late January.

The college established the Alexis Clayton and Rob Goebel Memorial Scholarship in their memory and those who want, are able to donate to it right away.

PSTCC says that on Jan. 24, one of Knoxville’s brightest lights (speaking of Alexis Clayton) was extinguished in one horrible moment.

“The devastating effect of the senseless murder of Alexis “Ally” Clayton reverberated throughout Knoxville and through the hundreds, if not thousands, of lives she touched with her loving spirit, her joy, her creativity, her sensitivity, and her passion for the causes and activities to which she was dedicated.”

The college also paid homage to Robert Goebel and sharing that he was considered a cornerstone of the local restaurant community.

“He was recognized throughout Knoxville as the co-owner of Cazzy’s Corner Grill. Rob was an award-winning restauranteur. Cazzy’s Corner Grill, under Rob’s guidance, was recognized with Top Chef awards by Cityview magazine in 2017. His remarkable career spanned several decades and Rob was considered a cornerstone of the local restaurant community.”