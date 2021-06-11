Scholarship mentors needed for TN Promise, tnAchieves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — College mentoring program tnAchieves is recruiting 9,000 volunteers to provide every TN Promise applicant in the Class of 2022 with a support system.

The program provide Tennessee students scholarships with mentor support. Mentors work with three to seven students as they transition from high school to college. They will send reminders for deadlines, severe as a college resource and encourage students to reach their full potential. Mentors will go through a one-hour online training and receive weekly updates for the program.

“For the last 13 years, tnAchieves has provided high-impact mentor support for students,” tnAchieves Director of Mentors Tyler Ford said. “Virtual mentoring has made it possible to continue supporting students locally while doing so safely.”

Mentors spend about one hour a month in their volunteer role. Mentors will serve students in their community via text, email, calls and video chats. To become a mentor or learn more visit www.tnAchieves.org/mentors.