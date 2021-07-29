School Mania returns for 3rd year, staying with drive-thru format

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County‘s third annual School Mania is set for August 6. This year will also be a drive-through, but not just because of COVID-19.

“We had to adjust last year because of COVID-19, but the format worked so well, we’re doing it again,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Our business partners—without whom we could never pull this off—have really stepped up to help make sure our students are prepared.”

The Mayor’s Office will be giving away 2,500 school supply bags. The items will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis until supplies run out.

Cars will enter Chilhowee Park at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive and follow the traffic to exit on Magnolia Ave. Gates will open at 2 p.m., and school supply bags distribution will begin at 3 p.m. Attendees are asked to stay inside in their vehicles while on the property.